Gwyneth Paltrow dedicated a sweet message to her ex-husband on Father’s Day. The Goop founder took to her Instagram to share a special post in honor of her ex-husband Chris Martin. “Happy Father’s Day cajm, you are a ray of sunshine [sun emoji].” In the photo, Chris, 41, is cuddled in between their two children Apple, 14, and Moses, 12. Gwyneth, 45, and the Coldplay front man married in 2003 and announced their separation in 2014. The Infinity War actress, who is engaged to television writer Brad Falchuk, dedicated a separate post to her fiancé.

Gwyneth Paltrow gave a special Father's Day shout out to Chris Martin Photo: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

“Happy Father’s Day @bradfalchuk You are extraordinary,” she captioned the picture of her and Brad in a helicopter with her two children and his. Brad is father to Isabella and Brody, whom he shares with his ex-wife Suzanne Falchuk. Earlier this year, Gwyneth shared that she and Brad plan on taking a trip down the aisle, but do not plan on expanding their family. “This is his second marriage, neither one of us wants more kids,” she told Howard Stern. “We’re on the same team.”

Gwyneth wasn’t the only woman in Hollywood to publicly praise her ex. Jennifer Garner shared a rare photo of Ben Affleck, next to a kind message. “Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them, @benaffleck. #happyfathersday #threeluckykids #haveagreatday.” Jennifer, 46, and Ben, 45, are parents to Violet, 14, Seraphina, nine, and six-year-old Samuel. The pair, who were married in 2005, announced their decision to end their ten year marriage in June 2015.

Jennifer Garner shared a rare photo of Ben Affleck in her Father's Day tribute to her ex-husband Photo: Instagram/@jennifer.garner

Ben echoed Jennifer’s Father’s Day sentiments with an Instagram post. “I can think of three incredible reasons why today is so special,” the Justice League star wrote next to a picture of a card from his children. “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father figures out there, and to the women that empower them to be the best they can be. We are all so fortunate beyond measure.”