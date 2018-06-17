The countdown to Eva Longoria’s delivery has officially begun, but that hasn’t stopped the busy mommy-to-be from stepping out and enjoying her weekends. On Saturday, June 16, the 43-year-old actress was seen strolling about TreePeople park, a center for community forestry in L.A. Looking incognito underneath a hat (a keepsake from her short-lived NBC comedyTelenovela) and pair of shades, Eva rocked dark workout attire for what seemed to be a casual outdoor picnic with friends. Of course, the star’s biggest accessory was her massive baby bump, which was on full display.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Eva Longoria stepped out with the girls for a leisurely weekend picnic Photo: WENN

Although Eva did not share anything from the friends day to her Instagram, she did post about other weekend activities. On Sunday, she shared a very touching note for her father Enrique Longoria, Jr. Along with a sweet carousel of photos, the Desperate Housewives alum wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to all the great Dads out there! But of course mostly to my daddy who has been the best father anyone can ask for! I love you daddy!”

While it’s unclear if Eva spent the day with her dad, she was surrounded by her mom and other family members. The Grand Hotel Producer hosted a World Cup viewing party in her home theater. “We are watching the world cup today,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram story, which showed her decked out in Mexico team gear. “My husband [José “Pepe” Bastón] has us representing Mexico.” She added: “So I made tacos this morning.”

RELATED: Eva Longoria is all of us as she indulges in some serious pregnancy cravings

VIEW GALLERY

Baby soccer fan on the way! Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

Eva also revealed a new baby gift she received: the same jersey she wore, but in a baby’s size. “Look what my husband brought for the baby. It’s a baby jersey. Look at how tiny this jersey is…” Eva then got caught up in watching the game, keeping her fans updated throughout. “Oh my god, you guys. This game is giving me a heart attack. This is so stressful, I don’t think I should be watching this right now.” Of course, it all worked out and Eva ended up cheering for the winning national team in the end.