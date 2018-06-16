Catherine Zeta-Jones is done apologizing for who she is. At 48-years-old the Academy Award-winning actress has decided that being modest is simply a waste of her time. While speaking with The Mirror, Catherine elaborated on how she has really begun to embrace her fabulous life. "One thing I'm not is humble anymore,” she said. “I'm sick of being humble I really am. 'So sorry I'm rich. So sorry I'm married to a movie star. So sorry I'm not so bad looking.' No sorrys. Enough.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones said she is "sick of being humble" Photo: Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

The Cocaine Godmother star went on to reveal what really matters to her at this point: “All that is important to me now is my work. That's what I love and the rest of my life is a joy because I've got two beautiful kids and a healthy, happy husband [Michael Douglas]. It's all good, and I'm not going to be humble for that either."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones transforms for her role as the Cocaine Godmother

Catherine made sure to note her working-class upbringing, adding: "And I worked to get to where I am. And for many years all of us are victims of the fact that we've all got so humble. If you were a sports star and won an award you would go, 'S--t! Yeah, that was the best work I've ever done! I rocked!' Whereas actors are like, 'Oh, I'm so sorry and thanks. Can I say thanks?'"

Catherine has become known for sharing snippets of her fabulous life to Instagram Photo: Instagram/@catherinezetajones

Another thing she’s gained by growing older is a newfound passion for acting. "What shaped me as an actor, more than anything, is getting older. I genuinely lost my mojo. I didn't like it very much anymore. I was on a successful path, there wasn't any crisis or anything. And I remembered how I started off so young and became successful, because I was fearless," she said.

MORE: Michael Douglas reveals how he knew Catherine Zeta-Jones was 'the one' on first date

"There was no questioning, wondering what people would think,” Catherine continued. “Somewhere along the middle I got frightened again and I started to question myself as an actor." Then, as she fulfilled herself outside of the entertainment industry, she realized that she was “not scared anymore."

Catherine with her husband Michael Douglas and their kids Carys and Dylan Photo: Instagram/@catherinezetajones

The Welsh entertainer hopes that her and Michael’s kids, both of whom aspire to act, will approach their careers with similar feelings. "I am so proud. It's not about fame for them. They've been brought up around famous people. They know what that is like. They want the craft because that's what they love. And it gives me such pride that they get it. They understand that this is not a quick fix. They're so good," she said. "I can't wait for you all to see which way they're going to go, because they're going to go somewhere, I'm telling you."