While fans are thrilled to cheer on Lionel Messi in the 2018 World Cup, the Argentine athlete has revealed that he's unsure if this will be his last one. At the age of 30, many believe the professional footballer will age out of the competition, but the star isn’t writing it off completely. "They ask me if this will be my last World Cup and I don't know," he wrote in a column for La Nacion. "I'm not thinking about that now.” Leo then made it clear that everything is contingent on how him and his national team do this time around. “It will surely depend on how this month goes, on how we finish in the tournament,” he added.

Lionel Messi in action against Iceland during the 2018 World Cup Photo: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The star and his Argentina team kicked off their World Cup against Iceland at the Spartak Stadium on Saturday, June 16. Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli weighed in on the topic this past Friday, admitting that he does not think that this will be Leo’s final World Cup. While speaking at the pre-match news conference, he also stated the superstar forward shouldn't feel he is under pressure to win against Russia.

Lionel opened up about the future of his career Photo: Instagram/@leomessi

"[Messi] is very fit, he's very well prepared,” Jorge said, “he's really looking forward to World Cup, and he hopes to be able to achieve his dream. He's a player who is very skilled, so I don't think he's under pressure. He shouldn't be under pressure in any case because he makes people very happy with his game.” Jorge than added: "I don't think that this should be Messi's last World Cup. I don't think so. I think that his skills and the professional way he plays mean that he will be the one who decides until when he wants to play. He's a genius and he plays like a genius."

Whatever the case, Lionel has a new fan rooting him on this year: three-month-old baby Ciro. The soccer player and his childhood sweetheart-turned wife Antonella Roccuzzo welcomed their third child together back in March. The gorgeous couple, who tied the knot last year, are also parents to sons, Thiago, five, and Mateo, two.