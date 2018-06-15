The Spanish national team had two cheerleaders across the pond rooting them on in the World Cup. Enrique Iglesias and his son Nicholas Iglesias watched the team led by Sergio Ramos face-off against Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese team on Friday, June 15. The Bailando singer, who was born in Madrid, shared a snapshot of his baby boy sitting on his shoulders with the game playing on a big screen behind them. Alongside the post, the 43-year-old penned, “#worldcup #spain #portugal.”

The singer cheered on Spain in the World Cup on June 15 Photo: Instagram/enriqueiglesias

Meanwhile Enrique’s partner and mother of his twins, Anna Kournikova, showed her support for her native Russia on Thursday. The tennis star posted an adorable picture of one of her babies — daughter Lucy or son Nicholas — holding a plush FIFA World Cup Russia ball as she dotingly looked down on them. “#Россия #worldcup2018 #GoRussia,” Anna captioned the post.

While only five-months-old, the Iglesias twins are already becoming familiarized with soccer. Back in April, Enrique enjoyed a game watch party with his son and daughter watching a Champions League semi-final match. The image, which was captioned “Game day!!” with soccer emojis, marked the twins’ first joint photo together.

The Bailando singer, 42, and his longtime love Anna Kournikova, 36, welcomed their son and daughter back in December. The notoriously private couple introduced their newborns one month later.