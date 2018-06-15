Go Northie, it’s your birthday! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest child celebrated her fifth birthday on Friday, June 15. The KKW Beauty founder took to her Instagram to celebrate her bestie's birthday. “My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life,” she wrote with a picture from North's birthday party. “I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can’t believe you’re so big now.”

Kim honored her little girl with a special message and request on her fifth birthday Photo GC Images

The 37-year-old, who is also mom to Saint, two, and five-month-old daughter Chicago, continued: “The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together. I love you so much birthday girl. P.S Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?”

Kim and Kanye's daughter, who was born in 2013, has grown up in the spotlight whether it is on their show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, on her mom's social media pages or at events with her parents. Since she was born, her style has been the envy of many so when she stepped out for her birthday in NYC showing off longer, straighter locks, it turned heads. The lover of all things Disney and unicorns sported the sleek hair with a black shirt and colorful skirt combo when she and her best friend Ryan went for sweet treats at Sugar Factory. Kim documented the birthday girl making an extra-large cotton candy on her Instagram story.

North celebrated her birthday in NYC Photo: GC Images

North’s birthday kicked off on Thursday, June 14, with a special day making ice cream at Cool Mess. The mini-fashionista took on the city, and hammed it up for the cameras, in a pink Adidas short suit with a long flowing ponytail. Ahead of her actual birthday, North had a joint birthday party with older cousin Penelope Disick.

Aside from the celebrations, her family sent her birthday wishes via social media. Grandma Kris Jenner wrote along with an adorable photo: “Happy birthday to our sweet angel North!! I can’t believe you are 5 today. I love you so much, you are the greatest blessing and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow into such a beautiful, fun-loving, spirited, kind smart and funny little lady. Love, Lovey #HappyBirthdayNorth.”