Will Smith took a walk down memory lane. Ahead of Father’s Day, the proud dad shared an adorable throwback video on his Instagram starring his and wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s 17-year-old daughter Willow. Alongside the post, the actor, 49, wrote, “I found this video of @willowsmith’s first Ballet class. She was terrified!! She tried to cancel the night before. She was getting physically sick from Fear. She thought that it was going to be Painful & that she wouldn’t be good at it. #tbt.”

The vintage clip, which was posted on Thursday, June 14, provides a valuable lessons for viewers. In the video, a young Willow arrives to her first ballet class. “I’m scared as heck,” she confessed to her dad. Following the class, she admitted, “It was awesome.” After conquering her fear, Will asks his daughter if she has anything she’d like to tell her older self, to which Willow simply replies, “Just do it.” The adorable post garnered the attention of celebrities like new mom Khloe Kardashian. The reality star commented on the video, writing, "Such excellent parenting.," followed by emojis.