There’s one person who won’t be running to the theater to see the biopic Judy…Liza Minnelli. The 72-year-old actress does not approve of Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger portraying her late mother Judy Garland in the upcoming film. On Thursday, June 14, the iconic singer responded on Facebook to a Radar Online story that claimed she and Renée bonded over the movie.
Judy Garland's life is heading to the big screen in the biopic titled Judy Photo: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images
In a statement, Liza said: “I have never met nor spoken to Renee Zellweger... I don’t know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way.” She added, “Any reports to the contrary are 100% Fiction.”
Judy died in 1969 of an accidental overdose. Earlier this year, the biopic shared a first look photo of Renée channeling the late Wizard of Oz star. The blonde haired actress looked unrecognizable as she transformed into the silver screen legend.
#JUDY starts principal photography in London today, starring Academy Award winner, Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland!#judygarland #reneezellweger #london #thetalkofthetown #jessiebuckley #finnwittrock #michaelgambon #rupertgoold #pathe #calamityfilms #bbcfilms #ingenious pic.twitter.com/VJAnMRuzKV— Judy (@JudyGarlandFilm) March 19, 2018
According to Variety, the upcoming movie will follow Judy’s final concerts in London and is based on a script written by The Crown’s Tom Edge. The film will reportedly feature some of Judy’s best-known songs.