There’s one person who won’t be running to the theater to see the biopic Judy…Liza Minnelli. The 72-year-old actress does not approve of Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger portraying her late mother Judy Garland in the upcoming film. On Thursday, June 14, the iconic singer responded on Facebook to a Radar Online story that claimed she and Renée bonded over the movie.

Judy Garland's life is heading to the big screen in the biopic titled Judy Photo: Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

In a statement, Liza said: “I have never met nor spoken to Renee Zellweger... I don’t know how these stories get started, but I do not approve nor sanction the upcoming film about Judy Garland in any way.” She added, “Any reports to the contrary are 100% Fiction.”

Judy died in 1969 of an accidental overdose. Earlier this year, the biopic shared a first look photo of Renée channeling the late Wizard of Oz star. The blonde haired actress looked unrecognizable as she transformed into the silver screen legend.

According to Variety, the upcoming movie will follow Judy’s final concerts in London and is based on a script written by The Crown’s Tom Edge. The film will reportedly feature some of Judy’s best-known songs.