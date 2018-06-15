The World Cup would be a little less entertaining without the music. The global soccer competition comes with a roll out of official anthems from some of the biggest names in music and surprisingly soccer. While there is one official anthem for the competition, Nicky Jam and Will Smith’s Live it Up!, sponsors and teams alike are bringing their own sounds to the field. Shawn Mendes, Sergio Ramos, Maluma and Jason Derulo are just some of the talent kicking out the tunes. Here is a look at the music coming out of Russia for the 2018 World Cup.

Portugal's national team's anthem is the Portuguese version of In My Blood Photo Getty Images

In My Blood, Shawn Mendes – Official song of the Portuguese National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo and his team chose one of the year’s biggest (and most inspirational) singles as their anthem. “Breaking news: Shawn Mendes called-up to Portugal world cup squad,” the team announced via an Instagram video featuring the song. “Here is his official support song. #ConquerYourDream.” The 19-year-old, who is of Portuguese decent, changed the lyrics and even sings in Portuguese for the first time on the track.

Positivo, J Balvin – Official song for Telemundo

Telemundo celebrated unity and the Latin American countries competing in the World Cup with their own anthem. The cable network, which will air the games, enlisted the help of Colombian superstar J Balvin and Haitian DJ and producer Michael Brun for Positivo [Positive]. The song, which is sung in Spanish, promotes unity and is sure to get people on their feet anytime it plays. “Todo el mundo bailando ya (Everyone’s dancing by now)." That phrase is sure to ring true in the stadiums and off the field.

Maluma and Jason Derulo's Colors is the official song for Coca-Cola Photo: YouTube

United by Love, Natalia Oreiro – Dedicated to the World Cup host country Russia

Togetherness takes top priority as Natalia sings the song in Russian, Spanish and English. The Uruguayan songstress pays homage to the host country as she sings the song dressed in a kokoshnik, which is a traditional Russian headdress. In the spirit of becoming one, Natalia sings “Put your hands up and show your spirit! Everyone around the world can feel it.”

Colors, Jason Derulo and Maluma – Official Coca-Cola anthem for the 2018 World Cup

Colors is an anthem sung in both English and Spanish. The two singers encourage listeners to put their “hands up for their colors,” to represent for their favorite teams. The up-tempo track is expected to be played on numerous occasions during the competition and will for sure have players and fans from around the world on their feet and waving their favorite flag.

Nicky Jam and Will Smith teamed up for the official 2018 World Cup anthem Photo: Instagram/@willsmith

Otra Estrella en Tu Corazón (Another Star in Your Heart), Sergio Ramos and Demmarco Flamenco – Official song for the Spanish National Team

Sergio isn’t just the captain of the Spanish national team – he provides the music too. The 32-year-old athlete shows off his impressive vocals alongside Demarco for the song with lyrics including: "Come on, Spain, raise your voice, scream loudly, shout that goal.” When Spain takes the field, fans will be singing it in Russia and beyond.

Live it Up!, Will Smith and Nicky Jam – Official song of the 2018 World Cup

Bring on the official song! Will Smith and Nicky Jam are joined by Diplo and Albanian singer Era Istrefi for the global competition’s biggest jam. Not only is the track inspiring – the raps are in Enlgish and Spanish. “One life, live it up, 'cause you got one life.” And there’s only one 2018 World Cup!