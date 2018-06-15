This friendship is on fire! Less than a week after John Travolta showed off his moves dancing to Pitbull’s Fireball on ¡Despierta América!, the actor and Mr. Worldwide came face-to-face on Thursday, June 14, at the New York premiere of John’s new film Gotti. “Such a pleasure man @pitbull!” the Grease star wrote alongside a snapshot of himself with the singer on the red carpet.

John and Pitbull posed together at the NYC premiere of Gotti Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The 'Gotti' Film

Pitbull’s new song with Leona Lewis titled Amore is featured in the mobster movie. Kelly Preston and her husband play mob boss John and Victoria Gotti in the film, which was in the works for nearly a decade.

On Friday, June 15, the American rapper hit the stage at Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series in Central Park, where he was joined by John to celebrate the opening of Gotti. “What an epic way to kick off the release of @gotti_film in theaters today! @pitbull what can I say... amazing!” John wrote on Instagram.

It’s been a busy week for Kelly and John as they made rounds promoting their new project. While on the Tonight Show, the 64-year-old actor took a walk down memory lane remembering his iconic film Grease as it celebrates its 40th anniversary on June 16. Chatting with host Jimmy Fallon about his legendary dance moves from the You’re the One That I Want number, John said, “The four corners!”

He explained, “Like in Pulp Fiction, I grew up with all these novelty dances. So in Grease they needed a step for You’re the One That I Want at the end. So I said, ‘Well, we used to do the four corners, why don’t we do that?’ So the choreographer said, ‘Show it to me, and I did.'"

