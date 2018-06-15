Christina Aguilera is celebrating a major comeback! It's been six years since the 37-year-old has released music but the wait is over. While in NYC to promote her eighth studio album Liberation, the mom-of-two surprised subway riders with Jimmy Fallon and packed the Plaza for NBC's Today Summer Concert Series. Soon, she will take her new music on the road for her first tour in over a decade.

Ahead of the tour, Christina has treated her fans to stellar visuals and performances of her latest singles from the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas to NYC. After two decades in the music industry, the Fall in Line singer has proven that she is back and fighting harder than ever. Celebrate Xtina’s return with the video.