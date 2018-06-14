Paris Jackson isn’t standing for anyone’s disrespect. The 20-year-old model took to the streets of Hollywood to clean the star of radio host Michael Jackson – who shares a name with her late father. “Some people have no f—ing respect,” she captioned the picture of her scrubbing the star, which was vandalized with red spray paint. “I understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name.” The Beat It singer, who passed away in 2009, has a different symbol on his star to mark his legacy in the music industry.

Paris Jackson cleaned radio personality Michael Jackson's star after it was vandalized Photo: Instagram/@parisjackson

The model took to her Twitter to explain that she took matters into her own hands – after a friend alerted her about the vandalism. “I was at my friend apt that lives basically next door this morning and another buddy of mine said he saw this last night,” she wrote. “Thankfully there was a Walgreens half a block away. Apparently it’s not his actual star but hey that’s still his name. justa bit of acetone bishh.”

Paris further commented that she didn’t believe the vandals' actions were meant to directly target her father. “I don’t’ think it was intentionally targeted at him,” she told another Twitter user. “I think it was probably just some young kids f—ing around. But to me a name is a name and I couldn’t just hear about it and not go see it myself.”

This month will mark the ninth anniversary of her father’s death. The King of Pop passed away on June 25, at the age of 50. Last week, Paris remembered her father with a sweet message on her Instagram. “My one source of strength,” she captioned the image of her late father. “The only thing keeping me going. My love, my light, my archangel.”