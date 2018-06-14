Vanessa Trump is coming to the defense of her estranged husband Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle. The mom-of-five tweeted her support for her ex’s relationship on Thursday, June 14, after critics called for Fox News to fire the TV anchor. “The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don,” Vanessa posted. “We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy.” She added, “We’ll focus on raising our great kids.Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives!”

Donald and now ex-wife Vanessa pictured with Kimberly (right) back in 2008 Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Vanessa’s tweet was shared the same day the exes reunited for their daughter Kai's middle school graduation. Alongside a picture featuring himself, Kaia, son Tristan and Vanessa, 40, at lunch in New York, the proud dad wrote, "Great graduation lunch with Kai, Vanessa and Tristan. Kai is graduating from lower school and going into middle school and T-man graduated Kindergarten and is ready for first grade. I couldn’t be more proud of them both. #graduation #prouddad."

One day earlier, Donald, 40, called out a Daily News writer who said his Puerto Rican girlfriend would be “better off picking grapes” than “picking men.” The president’s son wrote, “I guess hypocrisy, sexism & racist rhetoric are alive & well there.” The writer later apologized saying she had “no idea that Kimberly Guilfoyle is half Puerto Rican” and updated her story.

It was reported last month that Donald Jr. moved on from his ex-wife and is dating Fox News host Kimberly. The news came less than two months after the former model filed for divorce from President Donald Trump’s son after nearly 13 years of marriage. A source told Page Six at the time, “Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time. While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly’s company.”

Donald shares five children — Donald Trump III, nine, Kai, 11, Chloe, three, Tristan, six, and Spencer, five — with Vanessa, whom he married in 2005. Despite parting ways, the former couple has been spotted out together with their children, including the Easter Egg Roll at the White House and spring break at Mar-a-Lago.