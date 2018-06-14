Will Smith and Nicky Jam have the official sounds and visuals for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The rapper and the reggaetón superstar recently released the video for the competition's official song Live it Up! The video begins with an inspirational quote, “Where there is unity, there is always victory.” The Fresh Prince and the X rapper, who are also joined by Era Istrefi, celebrated the nations coming together for one thing – soccer. In the video, the rappers exchange verses while clips of various people around the world playing and celebrating the sport are shown.

Will Smith and Nicky Jam release the official video for Live it Up! Photo: Instagram/@willsmith

Things really get fun when Will and Nicky are joined by Portuguese soccer legend Ronaldinho. The soccer star challenges Will to a trick shot shootout, which he completes after two failed attempts. The video celebrates the unity of the competition that officially kicked off on Thursday, June 14 in Moscow, Russia. The Puerto Rican rapper and the Bright star announced the song’s release on May 22. Will took to his Instagram page to share the exciting news.

Live it Up! is the 2018 FIFA World Cup anthem Photo: Instagram/@nickyjam

"@nickyjampr ✖️ @Diplo ✖️ @strefie ✖️ @WillSmith - One Life to Live. Live it Up. #WorldCup,” he captioned a photo of him and Nicky smiling next to each other, behind a soccer ball. Nicky, 37, shared the same image on his respective Instagram page. Before the announcement, the El Amante singer and the actor grew a close friendship. “The best of everything is the process. @willsmith,” he shared.

