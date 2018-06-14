There's no denying that Gisele Bündchen is her husband Tom Brady’s biggest cheerleader. While the Brazilian beauty shows her support for the Patriots quarterback, she “does not mix with the other football wives,” according to Vogue. The 37-year-old, who graces the cover of the fashion magazine’s July issue, said, “My husband is 40, and most of the guys playing with him are 20. Their girlfriends are probably nineteen, with different interests.”

Gisele doesn't hang out with fellow football wives Photo: Instagram/gisele

The mom-of-two instead enjoys football games with her and Tom’s kids — Vivian, five, and Benjamin, eight — and her ten-year-old “bonus-child," stepson John. She said, “I go to the games with the kids every Sunday so that Tom feels we’re here for him, and that’s the extent of what I know about football.”

GALLERY: GISELE'S BEST FOOTBALL OUTFITS

While she may not spend quality time with her fellow football WAGS, Gisele is close to the mom’s at her kids school, where is helping to implement a meditation program. When asked about her favorite part of motherhood, she replied, “The love you receive and the love you feel.”

The Brazilian beauty revealed her favorite part of motherhood Photo: Instagram/gisele

At home, Gisele, who is a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, is passing on her love for nature to her kids — teaching them to garden. The model revealed that her son and daughter are on top of their father when plastic bottles begin to pile up in the trash. "They’re the little defenders,” Gisele said. “When you have privilege, you have to work extra hard. You want to give to your children because you love them, but is that really what’s best for them? Growing the garden with my kids, they understand they have to nourish it from tiny seeds. Ooh, here comes a frost. We lose our plant. And now what? Start again, figure out a new way. Nature is the biggest teacher: She’s always teaching you how to adapt.”

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Jun 14, 2018 at 5:01am PDT

While Gisele retired from the runway in 2015, she admitted, “I’m just not a glitter-fancy person.” She also noted, “I’m not a model,” adding, “Modeling is a job that I do, a career that I’ve had. It allowed me to see the world, and I was well paid for it. But it never defined me.”

WATCH GISELE CHAT WITH VOGUE BELOW