Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony are raising dancing divas! The A-list trio had a special parents' night out in Miami on Wednesday, June 13. Jennifer, 48, Marc, 49, and Alex, 42, attended their daughters Natasha, 13, and 10-year-old Ella and Emme’s, dance recital. The World of Dance judge put all the glam tips she has learned over the years and was the on-call makeup artist ahead of the show.

J.Lo and A-Rod were joined in the audience by her 10-year-old son Max and her ex-husband. The proud parents cheered their kids on and offered priceless commentary. Watch the above video to see Alex and Jennifer’s daughters hit the floor – and dance to some familiar tunes.