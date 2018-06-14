Tiffany Trump and Naomi Biden left the politics at home to party in the Hamptons. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden’s granddaughter spent quality time together in the affluent New York summer destination over the weekend. According to Page Six, the duo hung out at the Surf Lodge in Montauk, which is where former first daughter Malia Obama celebrated her 19th birthday last year.

Tiffany and Naomi spent time together in the Hamptons Photo: Insatgram/tiffanytrump

Tiffany, 24, took to her Instagram Story to share a black-and-white photo with her pal. Melania Trump's stepdaughter tagged Naomi in the picture and added heart stickers. The pair posed side-by-side for the photo on the water. Tiffany and Naomi were in the company of stars like Nina Agdal and Jack Brinkley-Cook. The political offspring reportedly were in attendance for Jaden Smith's World Oceans Day performance.

Tiffany graduated from undergrad in May 2016 like Naomi Photo: Instagram/@tiffanytrump

The pair are friends from the University of Pennsylvania. Both Tiffany and Naomi graduated from college in 2016. The first daughter majored at her father’s alma mater in sociology with a concentration in law and urban studies at the Ivy League school. Tiffany began her law school studies at Georgetown University last fall.