Eva Longoria may be expecting her first child with husband Jose ‘Pepe’ Baston, however the Desperate Housewives alum has always been maternal. Whether out with her family or meeting kids at events, the 43-year-old has the perfect way to make them feel comfortable. “With kids, I love their energy and spirit and innocence,” the actress has said in the past. Currently, Eva and her husband of two years, who shares three kids with ex-wife Natalia, will soon make their baby boy feel that same love and affection.

Before HOLA! confirmed the director’s pregnancy last year, the Telenovela star admitted that she would welcome the idea of having children. “We are fulfilled,” she told PEOPLE in 2015. “If there is anything else to come, it would be icing on the cake.” Well, dessert is served! Watch the video to see her adorable moments with her littlest fans and fam.