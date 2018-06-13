Nerves certainly didn’t get the best of 13-year-old Courtney Hadwin as she auditioned on America’s Got Talent. The British teen, who initially admitted that she was “a little bit nervous,” wowed the panel of celebrity judges with her performance of Otis Redding’s Hard to Handle. "Bloody hell Courtney,” Simon Cowell told her after her act. “You were this shy little thing when you came out and then you sing and you’re like a lion. I mean, genuinely incredible.”

The shy teen earned the golden buzzer Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Judge Howie Mandel added. “You are not from this era. You’re from a whole different era.”. He continued, “I’m a huge Janis Joplin fan. There’s a story, if you ever watch the documentary. Clive Davis, he, goes to the Monterey Pop Festival and he sees this young girl that nobody has ever seen before, that nobody knows. It was the first time Janis Joplin got signed and that changed her life." While Howie couldn’t give Courtney a record deal, he did hit the golden buzzer meaning she will go straight to the live show rounds.

Courtney later tweeted, “I didn't know what to expect when I auditioned for @AGT but the golden buzzer was more than I ever could have dreamed of. Thank you so much @howiemandel I am so happy and can't thank you enough xx."

WATCH THE PERFORMANCE BELOW



