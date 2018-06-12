Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland has a new friend in Oprah Winfrey. The talk show queen had invited the Los Angeles-based Doria to her home in Santa Barbara a few weeks prior to Meghan and Prince Harry’s royal wedding when speculation quickly arose that she was trying to sway her for an interview and sent her away with ‘gifts’. Well, the A Wrinkle in Time star clarified exactly what she gave the yoga instructor. "She said, 'I love kumquats,' and I said, 'I have a kumquat tree! You want some kumquats?' So it was a basket of kumquats, people," Oprah explained to Entertainment Tonight on the carpet for her new OWN series, Love Is_ on Tuesday, June 10. "If kumquats can get you an interview, I’m all for it!"

The delicacy may not have gotten her that coveted tell all, but Oprah was one of the lucky ones in attendance to Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry. "It was more than a wedding. It was a cultural moment,” she shared. “You could not be there or watching on television ... and not feel that there was a shift that just happened in the middle of it. I think it's bigger than them and I think it bodes well for hope for all of us." Watch the video above to see how her day with Doria transpired and what the women discussed.