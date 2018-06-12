U2 honors Anthony Bourdain in NYC

U2 honors 'great storyteller' Anthony Bourdain during star-studded New York City show

U2 paid tribute to late chef and television host Anthony Bourdain during an intimate concert in NYC. On Monday, the Irish band took a break from the Experience + Innocence tour 2018 to perform for one night at Harlem’s legendary Apollo Theater for SiriusXM. During the performance, the band took a moment to honor Anthony, with their song Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of. “It’s hard to lose a friend. To lose a mate,” lead singer Bono said to the intimate crowd of 1,500 guests that included Rande and Kaia Gerber, Lupita Nyong’o and Andy Cohen.

U2 honored Anthony with their song Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of Photo: Kevin Mazur

“This band has been through that,” the 58-year-old continued. “A great storyteller, who had stories he couldn’t tell us.” The Parts Unknown host passed away at the age of 61, in France, on June 8 after an apparent suicide. Bono also alluded to the passing of designer Kate Spade. “It’s been a funny, not funny few years. We lost a lot of inspiring, useful people. And gained a few useless people.”

Kaia and Rande Gerber attended the concert Photo: Getty Images 

The band’s tribute came after Anthony’s ex-wife Ottavia Busia took to her Instagram late Sunday evening, to share a picture of their 11-year-old daughter Ariane. “Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave," she wrote with a photo of her daughter performing onstage at NYC's DROM. "She wore the boots you brought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are.”

