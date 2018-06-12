U2 paid tribute to late chef and television host Anthony Bourdain during an intimate concert in NYC. On Monday, the Irish band took a break from the Experience + Innocence tour 2018 to perform for one night at Harlem’s legendary Apollo Theater for SiriusXM. During the performance, the band took a moment to honor Anthony, with their song Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of. “It’s hard to lose a friend. To lose a mate,” lead singer Bono said to the intimate crowd of 1,500 guests that included Rande and Kaia Gerber, Lupita Nyong’o and Andy Cohen.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THE CONCERT

VIEW GALLERY U2 honored Anthony with their song Stuck in a Moment You Can't Get Out Of Photo: Kevin Mazur

GALLERY: STARS WE'VE SAID GOODBYE TO IN 2018

“This band has been through that,” the 58-year-old continued. “A great storyteller, who had stories he couldn’t tell us.” The Parts Unknown host passed away at the age of 61, in France, on June 8 after an apparent suicide. Bono also alluded to the passing of designer Kate Spade. “It’s been a funny, not funny few years. We lost a lot of inspiring, useful people. And gained a few useless people.”

VIEW GALLERY Kaia and Rande Gerber attended the concert Photo: Getty Images

The band’s tribute came after Anthony’s ex-wife Ottavia Busia took to her Instagram late Sunday evening, to share a picture of their 11-year-old daughter Ariane. “Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave," she wrote with a photo of her daughter performing onstage at NYC's DROM. "She wore the boots you brought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are.”