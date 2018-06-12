Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ relationship is burnin' up. The Quantico star met the 25-year-old singer’s family over the weekend. The Hollywood couple stepped out for Nick’s cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey. “His whole family stayed at the Borgata in Atlantic City," a source tells HOLA! USA. Nick spent some time gambling on the main floor when not tending to wedding duties.”

Nick's brother Kevin and sister-in-law Danielle Jonas, along with their firstborn, daughter Alena Rose, were in attendance for the nuptials on Saturday, June 9. Priyanka, 35, and Nick were photographed walking arm-in-arm to the venue. The Disney Channel alum looked dapper in a blue suit, while the 35-year-old actress donned a lime green dress. News of the couple’s romance first broke in May — one year after the pair hit it off at the 2017 Met Gala.