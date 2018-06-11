Only one baby on board! Eva Longoria shut down speculation that she is carrying twins over the weekend. The mom-to-be took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, June 10, to tell her fans, “I’m not having twins guys. I’m just really big.” The Desperate Housewives alum, who is expecting her first child with husband José Bastón, is quickly approaching her due date.

Eva is pregnant with her first child Photo: BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The 43-year-old actress admitted last week that she is already “uncomfortable” at this stage in her pregnancy. “I’m so big. I’m so uncomfortable,” she confessed. “To top it all off. There are paps everyday waiting for me to leave my house. I’m not looking my best right now. I look crazy," adding, “I don’t care about looking good. I wish they would stop taking pictures of me. I don’t even match anymore, because I don’t care.”

The actress has been walking to speed up her son's arrival Photo: Grosby Group

Throughout her pregnancy, Eva has remained active working out. However she recently revealed her go-to workout to speed up her baby boy’s due date. “Just walking everyday hoping that will get my baby here faster,” she said. “Thank God there’s a human coming out of this experience."