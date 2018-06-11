Neal Boyd, the insurance salesman turned opera singer, famous for winning season three of America’s Got Talent, died at the age of 42, on Sunday, June 10, in Sikeston, Missouri. According to the Scott County Coroner Scott Amick, Neal’s cause of death was heart failure, kidney failure and liver disease – as a result of his weight. America’s Got Talent took to their Twitter to share their grief with the world writing: “We are saddened to hear one of our AGT family members, Neal Boyd, has passed away. Our hearts are with Neal’s loved ones during this difficult time."

Neal was the winner of season three of America's Got Talent Photo: Getty Images

After winning the reality competition series in 2008, Neal released his first album, My American Dream in 2009. Neal’s follow-up album, My Christmas Wish was released in 2013. In early 2017, Neal and his mother were involved in a serious car crash, that left him with shattered bones and a long road to recovery. The Missouri native planned on releasing his first wave “uplifting,” new album In the Middle of it All in 2019.