It’s been a dark week in Hollywood. Following the suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, ABC’s The Goldbergs actor Jackson Odell was found dead on Friday, June 8. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office told People magazine that the 20-year-old was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles sober living home. The cause of death is currently under investigation, pending an autopsy. Following the actor’s passing, his family released a statement on his Twitter page that read: “The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday.”

Jackson was found dead in a sober living home Photo: Tony Rivetti/ABC via Getty Images

“He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew and loved him does as well,” the statement continued. “We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making anymore statements.”

Jackson’s film credits included minor roles on Modern Family, iCarly and Arrested Development. Modern Family star Ariel Winter mourned the actor’s death on social media, reflecting on their time together. “Devastated to hear about the passing of Jackson Odell,” she posted on Sunday, June 10. “I knew Jackson since we were 12 years old, and he even appeared in an episode of Modern Family. We didn’t talk much as we entered our high school years, but I’m glad I got to spend time with him before his end. Very hard for me to hear about anyone passing away, but someone so young really saddens me. Sending love to his family and friends.”