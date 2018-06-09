Kim Kardashian and her three babies are living the life! The Keeping up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram on Saturday, June 9, to share a picture getting silly with her children. “Welcome to the good life,” the mother-of-three captioned the photo of her and Kanye West’s three kids cuddled up in bed. The KKW Beauty founder holds on to her four-month-old daughter Chicago, while two-year-old Saint and four-year-old North smile big beside her. Although her husband was noticeably absent from the photo, Kim honored him by using the title from his 2007 hit single in the caption.

Kim Kardashian shared a fun picture featuring all three of her children Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

On Friday, Kim honored her husband on his 41st birthday with a sweet message. “Happy birthday babe!!!! It’s been a wild year but we’re here & life is good! So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you.” The loving message was accompanied by a picture of the Wouldn’t Leave rapper holding on to baby Chi, while riding on a plane.

Kim celebrated her husband Kanye's birtday with a sweet message and picture Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim celebrated her hubby’s birthday with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, their mom Kris Jenner and a host of other A-list stars during a special listening party for Kanye and Kid Cudi’s joint album Kids See Ghosts. The event was held in an undisclosed location outside of L.A. where guest listened to the album live before it hit streaming services.