Isabela Moner is all but 5’1” but she packs a mean punch – and it’s not because of her fight scene in her latest movie Sicario: Day of the Soldado. The Peruvian-American actress, who turns 17 in July, held her own in a star-studded cast that includes Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin. “I think initially the idea or thought of working with Benicio and Josh was quite intimidating,” she tells HOLA! USA. “I wasn’t really sure how to carry myself.” In the two hours she absolutely dominates the screen and commands the viewers’ attention.

The Ohio native, who still resides in Cleveland with her parents and brothers, is set to take over the screen in Instant Family coming out next year with Mark Wahlberg and Octavia Spencer. She is also looking forward to starring in the live action film of Dora the Explorer. Watch the video above to hear some Sicario set secrets, why Josh is the best dad, how she wants to spend her birthday and why Isabela Moner is a name you want to know now.