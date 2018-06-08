Shakira and Maluma are sneaking around on their latest track. The Colombian superstars released the new single Clandestino on Friday, June 8. On the song, Shakira, 40, and the 24-year-old crooner go back and forth about a secret romance. “Ours is illegal and I will not deny you/That I pay the sentence for kissing you,” the pair sing in Spanish. Shakira took to her Instagram to celebrate the release of the single writing, “We can’t help it. Got together one more time with @maluma and a brand new song came up. Here it is, #Clandestino. Summer vibes!”

Maluma and Shakira sneak around in their hot new single Clandestino Photo: Chantaje

The single is the El Préstamo singer and the Me enamoré songstress’s third song together. The duo collaborated on 2017’s Chantaje and Trap, off Shakira's 2017 album El Dorado. In April, Shakira and Maluma appeared on the cover of Billboard’s magazine – celebrating global Latin music icons – where they opened up about working together. "Maluma is one of the most talented people I’ve ever met,” Shakira said. “He has the mental agility to write lyrics, melodies, and the best thing is, we always agree.”

This is the third time that Shakira and Maluma have collaborated together Photo: Instagram/@shakira

The GPS singer echoed her sentiments saying: “I felt very proud because this was an opportunity for me to learn. I’m a new talent. My musical career is six-years-old. That’s nothing. And to go to Barcelona and meet with her was a beautiful experience. There was incredible chemistry.”

