John Travolta caught a case of Saturday Night Fever on Friday morning. The Gotti star showed off his smooth moves dancing to Mr. 305 aka Pitbull’s hit song Fireball during an appearance on ¡Despierta América! on Friday, June 8. “I don’t always dance in the morning but when I do it’s to @pitbull! 🕺🏻,” the 64-year-old actor noted on Instagram. The night before, John and his wife Kelly Preston hit up South Beach where they dined at David Grutman’s KOMODO before making their way to LIV at Fontainebleau. An insider revealed to HOLA! USA that the Hollywood couple played DJ in the club’s booth. John was surprised with the song Night Fever from his iconic film Saturday Night Fever and struck a disco pose much to the crowd’s delight.

A post shared by Despierta America (@despiertamerica) on Jun 8, 2018 at 7:24am PDT