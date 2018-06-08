Eva Longoria is working hard on her plan to get her baby boy “here faster.” The mom-to-be was spotted out and about Los Angeles with husband José Bastón on Thursday, June 7. The pair was pictured walking hand-in-hand, while the 43-year-old cradled her baby bump. The Desperate Housewives alum glowed wearing a form-fitting blue dress, which she paired with a white button down shirt, hat and flip flops for lunch with her husband of two years.

Eva's due date is fast approaching Photo: BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Earlier this week, the director revealed her plan to help speed up her baby’s arrival. “Just walking everyday hoping that will get my baby here faster,” she told fans in a video posted on her Instagram Story. “Thank God there’s a human coming out of this experience."

The couple is expecting their first child together Photo: BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Eva, whose due date is just around the corner, admitted that she is already “uncomfortable” at this stage in her pregnancy. “I’m so big. I’m so uncomfortable,” she confessed. “To top it all off. There are paps everyday waiting for me to leave my house. I’m not looking my best right now. I look crazy," adding, “I don’t care about looking good. I wish they would stop taking pictures of me. I don’t even match anymore, because I don’t care.”

Back in March, Eva opened up to HOLA! USA about her maternity style guide. She said, “I have no style guide for being pregnant. I think the only style guide when being pregnant is comfort.”