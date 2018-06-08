Asia Argento has broken her silence following the death of her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain. The Italian actress took to her social media accounts after news of the celebrity chef’s suicide broke to share a message that read: “Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

Asia spoke out following her boyfriend's tragic death Photo: Instagram/asiaargento

Anthony was found dead in his hotel room in France. The host of CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was in the country filming an episode for his show with close friend and French chef, Eric Ripert, who found the TV personality unresponsive in his room on Friday, June 6.

GALLERY: STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2018

Asia, 42, and the late chef met while filming the CNN series in Rome back in 2016 and began dating a year later. According to People magazine, Asia posted an image to her Instagram story three hours before Anthony’s death was first reported. The picture featured herself wearing a ripped T-shirt that read: “F— EVERYONE.” On the image, Asia wrote: “You know who you are. The post has since been deleted.

The couple met in 2016 while filming an episode of the celebrity chef's CNN show Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

CNN confirmed Anthony’s death on Friday, June 8. He was 61-years-old. In a statement, CNN said, “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain.”

"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” the statement continued. "His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time." Anthony leaves behind 11-year-old daughter Ariane, whom he shares with ex-wife Ottavia Busia.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).