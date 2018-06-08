Amal Clooney had nothing but words of love as she celebrated her husband George Clooney at the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute on Thursday, June 7. The human rights attorney delivered a rare, heartfelt speech, praising the father of her children, while sharing intimate details of their relationship. “I met George when I was 35 and was starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster,” she shared. “Then we met and started hiding out in my London flat and very soon it felt like no matter what happened I would never want to be with anyone else.”

Amal delivered a moving speech at the tribute

“I couldn’t sleep when we were apart, and I was told that I would display a particular grin or head tilt when reading his text messages or the letters he would hide in my bag,” Amal continued. “Five years later none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time.”

The lawyer, who shares one-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with George, commended the actor as a father. “My love, what I have found with you is the great love that I’ve always hoped existed, and seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life,” Amal said. “You fill our home with laughter and happiness and that’s even before the children have worked out that ‘Dada’ is actually Batman, a talking fox, and friends with Mary Poppins.”

The couple shared a sweet kiss at the star-studded event

The mom-of-two wrapped her speech saying, “I’m so proud of you, my love, congratulations on this great honor that you’re receiving tonight. I’m proud of you but I also know that when our children find out not only what you’ve done but who you are they will be so proud of you too.”

Following her moving remarks, Amal, 40, and George, 57, shared a tender kiss in front of the evening’s other famous attendees including, Cindy Crawford, Randy Gerber, Jimmy Kimmel, Anna Kendrick, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Don Cheadle and Cate Blanchett.

The pair's close friends Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford were on hand to celebrate the actor

The couple’s big night out came one day after their son and daughter celebrated their first birthday on June 6. The Oscar winner jokingly spoke about his littles ones’ celebration while at the AFI tribute. “Well, the kids got drunk. I came home they had a bottle of booze. They’re feeling better today,” he told reporters (via People magazine). George called his family-of-four “perfect.”

The proud dad also dished on his upcoming Father’s Day plans “The kids are making me a cake already and they’re working on a card already,” he joked. “It’s gonna be fun, I’m excited.”