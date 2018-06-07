Kelly Ripa had a proud mom moment! The Live with Kelly and Ryan host and her husband Mark Consuelos sent their 16-year-old daughter Lola off to prom. The 47-year-old captioned the picture of her little girl and her prom date “Prom night 2018 (five star emojis). In the photo, Lola smiled big as she and her date posed in front of a gorgeous fountain. Mark and Kelly’s daughter wore a lilac Alice + Olivia gown with thin straps and a high slit. Lola wore her long tresses straight and accessorized her look with a dainty necklace and a white corsage.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 16-year-old daughter went to prom Photo: Instagram/@kellyripa

Kelly also shared on her show on Wednesday how she spent time at her daughter’s pre-prom party – and the limitations her children put on her and her husband when it comes to their social media. “They are now hosting events where you as parents are allowed to show up and take pictures, so that you have them, and then your daughter can forbid you from showing them on your talk show," the host shared. "That's how it went for my son as well. It was unbelievable. I'm like, 'I am not sure why you are robbing me of the privilege. All the other parents get to immediately post their photos on Instagram, why can't I?' And they're like, 'You know why.'"

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrate wedding anniversary with sweet throwback picture

Kelly and Mark are parents to three chidren Photo: Getty Images

Kelly, who also shares sons, Michael, 21, and 15-year-old Joaquin with Mark, also shared how her daughter was the master of negotiating her extended curfew. "I want my daughter to negotiate my next contract," Kelly joked. "She is a trained assassin. I had never seen a kid negotiate a contract this way, and then at a certain point she had us negotiating against ourselves...and then she did the baller move of all baller moves: She showed up a little early so we were like, 'She's so responsible!' Even though she had negotiated a full two hours past what time we had thought was appropriate. She came home 15 minutes early, and she's like, 'See? I'm home.'"