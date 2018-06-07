Cate Blanchett is putting the ladies first! The Ocean’s 8 actress recently spoke out against critics who slammed the all-female Ghostbuster’s movie. The Aussie star noted that in the time of the #MeToo Movement – there is no room for those comments in Hollywood. “Ocean’s 8 was made after what I think was an atrocious male-dominated reception of Ghostbusters,” the 49-year-old said about her latest film which features eight female leads. “Which was a great film, those women were hilarious, and I think that film was treated in a way that, that film wouldn’t be treated now if it was released." Cate joins Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson and Awkwafina as one of the female leads in the new heist comedy. Watch the video to hear Cate sound off.