Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos took his talents off the soccer field and into the music studio ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The 32-year-old athlete teamed up with Sevillan musical artist Demarco Flamenco for Spain’s national team’s official song. Sergio, who is captain of the Spanish team, showed off his impressive vocals for the song titled Otra Estrella en Tu Corazón (which translates to Another Star in Your Heart) singing lyrics like: "Come on, Spain, raise your voice; scream loudly, shout that goal.” Ahead of the song’s release, Sergio shared a teaser of the music video, which he captioned: “What is promised is debt. This is what my friend was up to@demarco_flamencoand me. Warming up for the World Cup: Come on Spain, raise your voice, shout loudly, shout that goal …!” This isn't the first time that Sergio has sung for his homeland. The soccer star also sang lead vocals for Spain's Euro 2016 song La Roja Baila. Will Smith, Nicky Jam, Diplo and Era Istrefi are the voices behind the 2018 World Cup’s official anthem Live It Up.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO BELOW