There’s clearly nothing Bradley Cooper cannot do. The dad-of-one shows off his vocal skills in the official trailer for the upcoming film A Star is Born. The drama, which marks the actor’s directorial debut, stars the four-time Oscar nominee and music superstar Lady Gaga. Irina Shayk’s real-life leading man portrays singer Jackson Main in the drama remake, who falls in loved with struggling artist Ally, played by Lady Gaga. The duo sang live in the movie with some scenes filmed at the Stagecoach Festival and Glastonbury.

Bradley sings in A Star is Born Photo: Warner Bros.

During the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, Bradley admitted that he learned to sing for the project, taking a year and a half of vocal lessons. “Gaga is a revelation,” the 43-year-old actor said. “She said right from the beginning that, ‘This is going to be a barter. I’m going to rely on you to get a performance that’s honest out of me’ because she’s never done a film before and ‘I’m going to make sure that you turn into a musician because we are going to sing everything live.’”

A Star is Born is slated to be released on October 5, 2018