Double the cuteness! Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s 11-month old twins Rumi and Sir Carter got their close up during their parents concert. On the opening night of the On The Run II tour in Cardiff, Wales, on Wednesday, June 7, fans were treated to new images of the twins. Toward the end of the show, the words “This is Real Life” flashed across the screen – followed by a montage of photos and home videos. As Beyoncé sang the chorus of Young Forever, a video of her and her husband from what appears to be a vow renewal ceremony played behind her.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z showed off new images of their twins Rumi and Sir Carter Photo: Getty Images

In the clip, the 36-year-old and the 48-year-old wore all white and held on to each one of the twins, while their six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy stood between them. Fans believed they saw the first clip of the famous duo, who will celebrate their first birthday on June 13, during the opening portion of the show when JAY and Bey were pictured holding two babies.

Beyoncé & JAY-Z renewed their vows together with Blue and The Twins ❤️ 💙#OTRII #Cardiff pic.twitter.com/MlPnV8lo0L — On The Run II (@OTRIITour) June 6, 2018

The notoriously private couple haven’t given the world a glimpse of the newest additions since the Hold Up singer shared a photo celebrating their one-month-birthday on her Instagram last year. In January, the 4:44 rapper gave the world an update on Rumi and Sir during an interview on CNN. “We are in a beautiful time now because they are seven months and they can’t move,” he said. “They can just coo, they just coo and you don’t have to ‘wait wait wait wait.'"

The couple are currently on the On the Run II tour Photo: Robin Harper/On the Run II tour

MORE: Beyoncé celebrates the end of Coachella with a special celebrity fan

He continued: “You know, they’re not running anywhere yet. We are going to enjoy these couple of months until they start running, and then it’s over.” JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s On the Run II tour will make stops in 15 cities in Europe, before kicking off the North American leg on July 25.