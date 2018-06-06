Eva Longoria is opening the doors for writers of color. The actress is partnering with MARCO founder and CEO Charles D. King, the Black List’s Franklin Leonard and Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe, to provide writers of color the chance to have their work make it to Hollywood. The group is launching the MARCO Episodic Lab Powered by the Black List. The mission for the program is to discover, support and empower creatives of color with tools and resources to help launch the careers of those who don’t have access to the traditional Hollywood system.

Eva announced the news of the contest via Instagram on Wednesday, June 6. She shared, “We’re so excited to announce the launch of the MACRO Episodic Lab powered by The Black List (@theblcklst)! @LenaWaithe and myself have also partnered up with these incredible teams to give writers of color the opportunity to develop & produce an original digital or TV pilot script! All of your wild, fresh and authentic ideas are welcome. Applications are now LIVE on the MACRO website.”

The mommy-to-be further expressed her excitement in a statement to Deadline that read: “UnbeliEVAable’s mandate and mission has always been to nurture and foster diverse voices so, when MACRO and The Black List presented us with the opportunity to participate in the episodic lab, we knew this was the perfect partnership.” She continued: “Discovering emerging voices is one of the most thrilling parts of producing and we can’t wait to bring these stories to screen alongside Lena and the team.”

Applications will be accepted through August 6 before the ideas are reviewed by MARCO and the Black List team. Semi-finalist will pitch their ideas to a group of the committee’s representatives. The winners will be announced in December 2018. The winners will receive development support and a pilot presentation, or a sizzle budget of $30,000 each.