Gerard Piqué and Shakira’s Barcelona home suffered a scary break-in. The couple’s mansion was raided on Tuesday, June 5. The soccer player, 31, and Colombian singer, 41, were not home at the time of the burglary, however according to multiple outlets, Gerard’s mom and dad slept upstairs while thieves raided the house. The Spanish athlete's parents were unharmed. The criminals reportedly stole watches and jewelry from the the pair’s home, which is located in the Esplugues de Llobregat district.

The couple's house in Barcelona was robbed Photo: Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Shakira and her longtime love and their two young sons, Milan, five, and Sasha, three, were not in the country at the time of the incident. The singer is currently on her El Dorado World Tour and performed in Cologne, Germany on Tuesday night. Gerard traveled from Spain to see the mother of his children perform. The soccer player shared videos on his Instagram Story from the concert. Recording Shakira backstage, the dad-of-two said, “Mayweather is going to the ring.”

GALLERY: SHAKIRA LISTS MIAMI HOME ON THE MARKET

Shakira and the soccer player were in Germany at the time of the robbery Photo: Instagram/3gerardpique

GALLERY: STYLISH SOCCER WAGS TO LOOK OUT FOR DURING THE WORLD CUP

While the pair have yet to comment on the robbery, Shakira did post photos on her Instagram account on Wednesday, June 6, reflecting on her recent performance. Attached to a photo from the concert, the She Wolf singer penned, “Last night I saw the faces of each and every one of you from the stage! And do not forget me! Shak.”