Cristiano Rolando’s twins celebrated their birthday in style! On Tuesday, June 5, the soccer star’s partner Georgina Rodriguez took to her Instagram to share pictures with fans from the pink and blue birthday celebration that took place in Madrid, Spain. “Congratulations to our loves Eva and Mateo in their first year of life. We are the luckiest popes in the world. You are the perfection of our days. A blessing,” she wrote next to a picture of Eva and Mateo wearing number one crowns and surrounded by guests from the party.

Cristiano's twins Mateo and Eva celebrated their first birthday party with family and friends

She added, “We have missed today a lot Daddy who is with the Portugal team preparing the World Cup 🇵🇹 We love you, papi❣️ @cristiano I want to thank our family and friends for joining us on such a special day. #happycreateandyoumakeo #parabens #amor.” In the soccer star’s absence, the twins had a host of family and friends in attendance. Their older brother, Cristiano Jr., seven, joined the party, along with Cristiano and Georgina’s six-month-old daughter Alana. The children’s paternal grandmother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro and Georgia’s sister Ivana Rodriguez were also on hand to celebrate the one-year-olds.

Ivana took to her Instagram to dedicate a special message to her “chickens," writing: "Happy birthday to our beloved Eva and Mateo !!! Today you are 1 year old. Time has flown by and you have grown a lot. I remember how little you were the first time I held you in my arms a year ago. Now you are beautiful, every day more funny and naughty, as well as very affectionate ... What you like a mime, a little kiss and a cuddle! Aunt Ivi loves you very much even when you pull my hair, chew with those 3 teeth that you have, and even more so when you want to give me and receive all the love of the world.”

VIEW GALLERY Georgia shared pictures from the party on her Instagram Photo: Instagram/@georginagio

On Tuesday, Cristiano, who welcomed his twins via a surrogate, marked his kids' milestone birthday with a sweet family picture. “My babies Eva and Mateo are celebrating their first birthday today! Congratulations, my dear children,” he wrote alongside a selfie of the family enjoying a dip in the pool.