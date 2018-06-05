Life in the fast lane! George and Amal Clooney took a break from parenting to hit the road on Monday, June 4. The loved-up duo went for a spin around Sardinia, Italy on a motorcycle. The Oscar winner steered the motorbike, while his stunning wife took in the scenic sites behind him. The pair was dressed casual for the adventurous outing. George sported a while polo and blue jeans. Meanwhile, Amal looked as stylish as ever donning a sleeveless white top and colorful printed skirt. Of course it was safety first for Alexander and Ella’s parents. The couple twinned wearing matching helmets for the ride, as well as sunglasses.

Amal was pictured pointing out at the scenery, as George smiled during their picturesque ride through the Italian countryside. The pair left their nearly one-year-old twins at home for the day date. George and the human rights attorney are no doubt gearing up to celebrate their son and daughter’s first birthday on Wednesday, June 6.

The pair are said to be “hands-on parents.” An insider recently revealed to People magazine, “George is a great dad – so fun and silly,” the source said. “He always plays with the babies, and seems to love it. He entertains them for hours. Amal is amazing [with them] as well. They make an incredible team.”

Since welcoming their bundles of joy last summer, the actor, 57, and lawyer, 40, have kept their children out of the public eye — though individuals close to the family have given insight as to who the babies resemble. “They’re too beautiful, simply adorable,” a source close to the family told People magazine. “One looks just like her mother and the other is the image of his father...It looks like they took the best parts of both Amal and George and mixed them together.”