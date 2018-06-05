Cristiano Ronaldo’s babies are growing up! The 33-year-old celebrated his twins Eva and Mateo’s first birthday on Tuesday, June 5. The Real Madrid player marked his children’s milestone by sharing a group selfie with the birthday boy and girl, along with their big brother Cristiano Jr., Cristiano’s 24-year-old partner Georgina Rodriguez and their six-month-old daughter Alana. Alongside the family snapshot, the proud dad-of-four penned in Portuguese, “My babies Eva and Mateo are celebrating their first birthday today! Congratulations, my dear children!”

The family was pictured enjoying a dip in the pool with Eva and Mateo floating in pink and blue floats. Meanwhile, Cristiano and Georgina’s baby girl lounged poolside, playing in her bouncer.

The soccer player's twins turned one on June 5 Photo: Instagram/cristiano

The soccer star’s mom Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro also celebrated her grandchildren's birthday by sharing a photo on Instagram. Attached to a picture of herself pushing the twins in their stroller, she wrote, “Special day. First birthday of my babies. Congratulations to my loves."

Cristiano announced on June 28, 2017 the he welcomed twins, who were born via a surrogate. The doting dad introduced bundles of joy after losing to Chile in the FIFA Confederations Cup. "I was in the service of the national team, as always, body and soul, even though my two children were born. Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective that we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give joy to the Portuguese," he penned on Facebook at the time. "The President of the Portuguese Football Federation and the national picker have today had an attitude that has touched me and I will not forget. I'm very happy to finally be with my children for the first time."

Hours later, Cristiano took to social media to share a photo of himself with his newborn son and daughter. Cradling his children as they slept, Cristiano wrote, "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life."

Five months later, the Portuguese athlete welcomed his first child with Spanish model Georgina, whom he first met in 2016. In an interview with HOLA!’s sister band HELLO! back in December, Georgina said, “We're happier together than ever,” adding, “The children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them while they have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long. This is a very special time for us all."