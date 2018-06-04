Baby on board! Mom-to-be Eva Longoria stepped out for a casual stroll with her husband José “Pepe” Bastón over the weekend. The 43-year-old Overboard star and the businessman braved the Beverly Hills sun as they took a romantic hike around the city. Eva held on to her belly and her man during the workout. The expectant actress got into mommy mode with her attire. The Desperate Housewives alum wore a black tank top that had "Mama Bear" printed on the front, which she paired with black athletic pants. Eva blocked the sun with a black cap and oversized sunglasses.

Eva Longoria wore a "Mama Bear" shirt while out for a stroll with her husband José Bastón Photo: Grosby Group

José looked equally comfortable and stylish in green Adidas shorts and a matching vest. The 50-year-old shielded the sun with dark shades and a bandana around his head. Eva and José are set to welcome their first child together – a son – in the coming weeks. The actress has been updating fans on her nesting process on Instagram.

WATCH: EVA LONGORIA'S FUR BABIES CAN'T WAIT TO MEET THEIR LITTLE BROTHER

“Whoa Baby! That’s quite the profile #StillWaitingForHimToArrive,” she captioned a photo of her baby bump dressed in all-white from her appearance on Extra. On Saturday, the Grand Hotel producer gave fans an update on the “uncomfortable” stage of her pregnancy.

Eva recently shared a pregnancy update with her fans Photo: Getty Images

“In baby news…there is no progress – he’s not moving,” she shared with fans via her Instagram Story. “He likes it in my belly. He doesn’t want to come out.” She continued: “So, I’m just here waiting for him. I’m actually not due for a couple weeks, but he just growing – he’s just getting bigger, which means I’m getting bigger and bigger.” Baby Bastón is taking things at his own pace, leading his mommy to add in her message: “I keep telling him we’re waiting! We’re waiting for him! I want to meet him already.”