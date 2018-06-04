More than 20 years since the Monica Lewinsky scandal, Bill Clinton has revealed in a new interview that he never personally apologized to his former White House intern. Hillary Clinton’s husband defensively responded to Today's Craig Melvin’s questions regarding his affair during a sit-down interview that aired on Monday, June 4. When asked if he would have handled the situation differently in light of the #MeToo movement, the 42nd president of the United States said, “Well, I don't think it would be an issue because people would be using the facts instead of the imagined facts. If the facts were the same today, I wouldn’t.”

Back in 1998, Bill first denied and later admitted to having an affair with his then 22-year-old intern. The scandal launched an investigation and led to his impeachment. “I think I did the right thing. I defended the Constitution,” he said of his decision to fight his impeachment and not resign.

Former President Bill Clinton revealed he never privately apologized to Monica Photo: Getty Images

Chelsea Clinton’s father noted that he does not plan on apologizing to Monica privately. “I apologized to everybody in the world,” he said. Bill noted, “I have not talked to [Monica],” adding, “I never talked to her. But I did say publicly on more than one occasion that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public.” As for whether he feels he owes Monica an apology, Bill replied, “No, I do not.” When asked if he feels responsible, the 71-year-old said, “No I felt terrible then, and I came to grips with it.”

Back in February, Monica penned an essay on how the scandal affected her. In the piece titled Monica Lewinsky Emerging from “The House of Gaslight” In the Age of #MeToo, she wrote, “There are even some people who feel my White House experiences don’t have a place in this movement, as what transpired between Bill Clinton and myself was not sexual assault, although we now recognize that it constituted a gross abuse of power.”

Monica added, “He was my boss. He was the most powerful man on the planet. He was 27 years my senior, with enough life experience to know better. He was, at the time, at the pinnacle of his career, while I was in my first job out of college.”

Monica revealed in 2018 that she suffers from PTSD Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The 44-year-old also revealed that she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder following the scandal. Monica penned, “Given my PTSD and my understanding of trauma, it’s very likely that my thinking would not necessarily be changing at this time had it not been for the #MeToo movement—not only because of the new lens it has provided but also because of how it has offered new avenues toward the safety that comes from solidarity.”

Monica tweeted her story hours after Bill’s tense Today Show interview aired. Alongside her essay, she wrote, “Grateful to the myriad people who have helped me evolve + gain perspective in the past 20 years. worth reposting this today.”