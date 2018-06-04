North West and Penelope Disick had a magical birthday celebration. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's little girls celebrated their upcoming birthdays with a spectacular unicorn celebration on Sunday, May 3. Kim took to her Instagram Story to give fans a look at the colorful celebration. “Oh, hey girls,” the Keeping up with the Kardashians star said in a video. “Happy birthday ladies.” In the clip, North, who will turn five on June 5, and Penelope, who will be six-years-old on July 8, wore matching rainbow robes as they smiled for Kim’s camera.

The celebration included plenty of fun and games for the kids. The KKW Beauty founder showed of the incredible dessert table that featured two matching unicorn birthday cakes, unicorn cake pop ice cream cones, Rice Krispies treats and Krispy Kreme doughnuts. North and P’s celebration also had pony rides – from unicorns.

Kim shared a video on her Instagram of the “real unicorns” that were offering rides around the grass to the young attendees. The little ladies’ party, held at Kourtney’s house, also featured rainbow décor throughout the backyard and giant unicorn floaties in the swimming pool.

On top of the fun and games, guests enjoyed music by ten-year-old DJ Livia. The party was a family affair, which was attended by the girls’ great-grandmother MJ, grandmother Kris Jenner, cousin Dream and auntie Kylie Jenner and her four-month-old daughter Stormi. The makeup maven took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself holding on to her little girl in a Gucci carrier, which she captioned: “Happy birthday North & P.”