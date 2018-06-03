Everyone’s favorite cover girl Jessica Alba was more than just a gorgeous face in her most recent magazine spread. The 37-year-old star also offered candid and relatable answers on everything from her “bad parenting” moments to breaking Hollywood stereotypes for InStyle’s July issue. Between being an actress, running the successful business Honest Company and raising three kids, the star certainly has a lot on her plate. “There are always haters, and my goals are not small ones,” Jessica said. “I just want to live a full life and stay curious and challenge myself.”

“I want my kids to see me push outside my comfort zone,” she continued to say to the publication. “And sometimes that means making mistakes and admitting them, which is especially hard in front of your kids.” Among the mistakes that she makes “all the time” Jessica revealed lies a recurring parenting technique that she doesn't think is a good one.

“I have this terrible habit,” the mom of five-month-old son Hayes, and daughters Haven Garner, six, and Honor Marie, who will turn ten next month, confessed. “Whenever my kids ask me to find something, they’re like, ‘Mom, where’s my …’ you know, backpack, toothbrush, whatever. And I just say, ‘Up your butt,’ and that’s probably bad parenting. But they got to a certain age where I’m like, 'That’s where it is: It’s up your butt.'”

While discussing her days coming up as an actress, Jessica said she was really driven by simply not seeing herself reflected in television or film. “What drove me was that I felt like I wasn’t represented,” she said bluntly. “There were a lot of girls out there who looked like me and weren’t represented in pop culture, you know?”

She added: “When I started, I was labeled ‘exotic.’ That was it. It was like you had to be mysterious and sexual. Back in the day, if you were Latina, it was always a stereotype. They couldn’t write you as a normal person in the world. [Director] Robert Rodriguez was kinda the first person who made Latinos commercial in his movies, like in the Spy Kids franchise. And then Jennifer Lopez and Salma Hayek [helped pave the way]. It was tough in the beginning.”