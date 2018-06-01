Nacho Figueras is one of the lucky ones – he is able to play a sport he loves, has spent half of his life with his ‘incredible’ wife Delfina Blaquier and can spread awareness for causes close to his heart –oh and he was front and center when his good friend Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in the wedding of the year on May 19. “It was fun,” he tells HOLA! USA. leading up to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. “I keep saying I just went to my friend’s wedding. It was very nice to be a part of it and support him. You can tell he is very happy. She seems very happy too.”

Nacho and his wife Delfina were among the guests on May 19

The 41-year-old Argentinean, who is in NYC for the 11th annual event that is taking place in Liberty State Park on June 2, knows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are a great team. “I can’t wait to see all of the wonderful things they will do together.” As for himself, he and his wife make the ultimate duo. “I have a wonderful life,” he continues. “I found the love of my life at a young age, and I think that’s incredible to find someone like that. She’s been a wonderful teammate and person to spend my life with.”

And with that, the superstar polo player knows he needs the fashion designer, who recently launched Acheval Pampa, on the field too. “I’m smart enough to know to play with her, not against her,” the dad-of-four jokes.

The good-looking couple will be playing in the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic supporting Liberty State Park Photo: Instagram/@nachofigueras

It seems he is taking that same advice when it comes to the 33-year-old royal. Last year after the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, which Nacho says is the most fun match to play, he jetted to Singapore to compete in the Sentebale Polo Cup against Harry. Though he is keeping the details to a minimum, the charity’s ambassador will be reuniting with the Duke soon and says that this year he is “playing with him so that’s a good thing.”

VIEW GALLERY This year, Nacho and Prince Harry will be on the same team

It could have been their love of polo that forged their strong bond or the good they are doing for the world. “He is very committed to his charity work. I think that when someone as recognizable as him gets involved in something that is important, we need to help him. I’m honored to add my little grain of sand,” he notes. “I very much believe in karma and giving back. I’ve been very blessed with my life and make it a real point every day to do something that is not for me but for someone else.”

We’ll toast (with Veuve) to that!