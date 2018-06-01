Sharon Stone is celebrating a special birthday. On Friday, June 1, the actress took to Instagram to shower her son Roan Bronstein with love on his milestone day. “Happy 18th Birthday Roan,” the Disaster Artist star wrote, next to a picture of her son. The 60-year-old and her ex-husband Phil Bronstein adopted Roan in 2000. Following their divorce in 2004 – Sharon and Phil went through a dramatic custody battle over their son. Phil was awarded sole custody of Roan, with Sharon getting visits every month.

Sharon celebrated Roan's birthday with a sweet Instagram post Photo: Getty Images

In September 2008, the Mosaic star lost her appeal to gain primary custody of her son when court papers revealed that she wanted to put Botox in Roan’s feet to stop them from smelling. “Unfortunately, the problem caused by Mother’s overactions is painfully real for this child,’ a judge said at the time. “Moreover, because it has come to a point where Father basically tunes Mother out because she has overreacted to so many alleged medical problems in the past.”

Sharon, who is also mother to Laird, 13, whom she adopted in 2005, and Quinn, 11, whom she adopted in 2006, stepped out with her three sons for a rare appearance in 2017 at the Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Mother’s Day luncheon. During the ceremony, the Basic Instinct star was presented with the Mother of the Year Award and opened up about her love for her children. “I’m so grateful my kids chose me,” she said during her speech. “I am a lucky mom. Motherhood didn’t come easily, but I came lovingly to me by angels. We’re a happy and lucky family. That is the credo we stand for.”