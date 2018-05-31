Eva Longoria is already a stepmom to husband José ‘Pepe’ Bastón's children, but at 43, she will be delivering her first child – a boy – within weeks. Pepe and Eva’s news came a year-and-a-half after they tied the knot during a lavish ceremony. After saying “I do,” the Texas native said the idea of having children with José would be a blessing. "If it happens, it happens,” she told HOLA! USA in 2016. “If it’s meant to be, it would be a blessing.” Throughout her pregnancy, the mom-to-be has expressed her love, hope and gratitude for the impending arrival of her son. Here is a look at Eva’s sweetest quotes about motherhood.