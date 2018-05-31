Amal Clooney knows a thing or two about London – so it’s only fitting that she helped Meghan Markle get accustomed to her new life. The 40-year-old human rights attorney and the Duchess of Sussex have “known each other for a while,” according to People. “Amal has been helping Meghan settle into London life. It was a very natural friendship from day one.” According to the source, Amal and Meghan, 36, got closer when the former actress moved to the UK from Toronto last fall.

Amal Clooney helped Meghan Markle adjust to life in London Photo: Getty Images

Amal and her husband George Clooney reside in the Aberlash House located in England. The pair, along with their 11-month-old twins Ella and Alexander, have resided in the estate since their marriage in 2014. The A-list couple made a stunning appearance at Prince Harry and Meghan’s nuptials – at St. George’s Chapel – which is located a few miles outside of their home. The Duchess and Amal’s connection isn’t just on the home front.

The Duchess of Sussex moved to the UK from Toronto Photo: Getty Images

Ahead of Meghan’s big day it was revealed that Amal’s stylist Miguel Perez has been doing the royal’s hair since she made the move overseas. According to the Spanish hairdresser, it was Amal who introduced him to his newest client. "Yes, I do Meghan's hair," Miguel said according to Entertainment Tonight. “I do Amal's, and Meghan is friends with her. I also do George [Clooney]'s, I do the whole family. Amal put Meghan and me together when she moved here [to London]. I do her color, her cut and her styling."